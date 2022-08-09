While I had an electrician installing my continuous hot water system power plug, I also had him install the Aeotec zWave Nano Switch, behind my living room light switch.

Its wired as follows,

The Nano switch's OUT and S1 terminals are twisted with the Light bulb wire and connected to the Light switch's 1 terminal, and the switchboard live and nano live are twisted and connected to the Light switches Common terminal.

The Neutral's are twisted and connected to Nano switch's neutral terminal.

The above works, when the light switch is physically Off, I can turn the light on and off via zwave control.

When the light switch is physically on, the light will turn on, but I can't turn it off via zwave control, I can hear the wave relay working but the light stays on.

Is the wiring correct? According to the manual.. Pasted below.

Notes for the wire connection ports:

L – Power input for live

N – Power input for neutral

IN – Input for load power supply type (ie. if 120VAC is connected to IN, then OUT will output 120VAC to the load)

OUT – Output for load (This is directly connected to your Loads input to receive power).

S1 – External switch control for load

S2 – External switch control for load