#299130 13-Aug-2022 14:14
I'm trying to find a security camera for my parents. Budget is $200-300, preferably including a PoE injector, and wall mount (if required).

 

Must be:

 

  • Black (this is the hardest criteria!)
  • Dome-style (not bullet), fixed lens, something reasonably wide like 2.8mm
  • Exterior wall-mounted (either direct, or with a small and unobtrusive wall-mount kit)
  • PoE
  • Onboard SD card storage (won't be using a NVR)
  • ONVIF compliant and half-decent English firmware so I can use a generic CCTV app on iOS, a web browser, or Scrypted to view and review footage
  • Prefer something switchable between H264/H265

Something from Dahua like this, with a mount like this, looks perfect, but I'm struggling to find somewhere local I can purchase from easily, and I also don't know the price of the camera.

 

I tried Andy from Empire Technology on AliExpress, but the only black dome camera he sells is a fancy motorized one. If white was allowable I'd definitely purchase from him.

 

I'd be happy to consider other brands with a reasonable reputation like Amcrest or Hikvision, but again I'm not sure what the options are for purchasing easily in NZ.

 

It's important that it has good English firmware and a web interface that doesn't require ActiveX or worse, so I'd prefer not to risk a no-name AliExpress option (I have plenty of those at my own house, but I can deal with their peculiarities).

 

Any thoughts welcome!

  #2954316 13-Aug-2022 15:47
Hilook a sub brand of Hikvision do black turret cameras (similar shape to domes). availability not sure

  #2954318 13-Aug-2022 15:58
Apologies, I probably meant turret camera, not dome camera, in my OP.

I’ll see if I can find a local supplier for Hilook.

