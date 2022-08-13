I'm trying to find a security camera for my parents. Budget is $200-300, preferably including a PoE injector, and wall mount (if required).

Must be:

Black (this is the hardest criteria!)

Dome-style (not bullet), fixed lens, something reasonably wide like 2.8mm

Exterior wall-mounted (either direct, or with a small and unobtrusive wall-mount kit)

PoE

Onboard SD card storage (won't be using a NVR)

ONVIF compliant and half-decent English firmware so I can use a generic CCTV app on iOS, a web browser, or Scrypted to view and review footage

Prefer something switchable between H264/H265

Something from Dahua like this, with a mount like this, looks perfect, but I'm struggling to find somewhere local I can purchase from easily, and I also don't know the price of the camera.

I tried Andy from Empire Technology on AliExpress, but the only black dome camera he sells is a fancy motorized one. If white was allowable I'd definitely purchase from him.

I'd be happy to consider other brands with a reasonable reputation like Amcrest or Hikvision, but again I'm not sure what the options are for purchasing easily in NZ.

It's important that it has good English firmware and a web interface that doesn't require ActiveX or worse, so I'd prefer not to risk a no-name AliExpress option (I have plenty of those at my own house, but I can deal with their peculiarities).

Any thoughts welcome!