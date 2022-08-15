We've had a few home improvements (louvres along with LED light strip and an RF power point) installed recently and we've got a tray of cheap RF remotes that I'd like to eliminate. Controlling from an App or Web portal (HomeAssistant?) would be ideal.

These are all RF devices though I'm not sure what frequency(s) they're using.

HomeAssistant is probably the way I'm going to go but I'm looking for recommendations of what RF Hub (or whatever you call it) would control these devices and integrate with HA.

How do these RF hubs work? Do they 'learn' the RF codes from the existing remote or do they rely on already programmed devices? The latter could be an issue due to the properitry nature of the Louvre controller.