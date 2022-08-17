Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Search and rescue upgrades of NZ satellite station
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74173 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#299165 17-Aug-2022 08:41
Send private message

From press release:

 

 

Important upgrades at New Zealand’s search and rescue satellite Earth station begin today (August 16).

 

The Earth station, halfway between Rotorua and Taupō, is the vital link between our country’s Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) and the search and rescue satellite network, and provides the initial processing of signals from distress beacons.

 

The changes will ensure better responses when distress beacons are activated anywhere on land, sea or air in New Zealand’s huge search and rescue region - 30 million square kilometres of the south west Pacific, from near the equator to the South Pole, half way to Australia and halfway to Chile.

 

The upgrades being made will:

 

- improve the accuracy of emergency beacons, especially in water where a beacon’s aerial swinging and water interfering with its signal makes pinpointing a beacon’s location more difficult

 

- create faster and steadier links up to and down from search and rescue satellites and the Earth station

 

- detect and track an aircraft’s beacon immediately the aircraft has a dramatic loss of altitude

 

- "future proof" for new beacon functions such as sending messages back to beacons acknowledging receipt of your beacon activation.

 

Maritime NZ’s Deputy Chief Executive Response, Security and Safety Services, Nigel Clifford, said software upgrades, testing, and coordination with Australian search and rescue authorities will follow, expecting completion by December in time for summer.

 

"With such a huge search and rescue region, all improvements to communication are most welcome and can save lives," Mr Clifford said.

 

The work is part of a step-by-step, global upgrade of the search and rescue satellite system, which also includes the first launches of new, more capable satellites that will over time replace the existing 50 search and rescue satellites.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
MikeB4
17160 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2955494 17-Aug-2022 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Conspiracy theories in 5...4...3...2....

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 