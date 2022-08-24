Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HA Best Options, new setup.
tehsimz

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#299251 24-Aug-2022 11:20
Hi Guys looking to get started with HA, have been looking for years. Is Zwave dead in NZ due to our spectrum? Zigbee a better option? What are people doing with there alarms? Any cheap wired kits?

 

Was looking at a DSC PowerNeo /w the HA IP board?

 

Also was thinking about buying new switches all around? I dont like the idea that you toggle them randomly switch position wise? Is there a sping loaded rocker style ? Like you  garage door?

 

Also is there any better options around tablets  / wallboards? I like the idea of reusing a old tablet but the battery like a bad idea? I know you can remove it but are there any like PoE Android tablets or HA specfiic PoE screens? Pi options look jank?

 

Are those old 2gig / Morepork sensors and kits worth buying?

 

Cheers,

 

Rich.

timmmay
18615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2958609 24-Aug-2022 11:23
Zigbee is an option, as is Bluetooth Low Energy / BLE. It really depends what you're trying to achieve with HA. Looks like you want an alarm integrated with HA, plus some kind of switching?

 

In my opinion HA is effectively a programming language, it takes a fair bit of work to get it all working how you want it. Because of that I'd suggest starting small, automating some things, creating a dashboard, and add things on as you go. I started with HA maybe six months ago, it's a fairly steep learning curve, even though I'm very technical and an ex software developer. The documentation is ok, there's lots of community support and tutorials around, but it's flexibility is a blessing and a curse.

Chippo
101 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2958610 24-Aug-2022 11:27
I run Home Assistant on an Old Intel NUC - but have a PoE Home Assistant Yellow on Order

 

  • Used to run HA on Docker - but switched to the Home Assistant OS about 6 months ago and I do recommend that path instead.
  • Currently using a Conbee II USB Stick for Zigbee, but will retire this when my Yellow arrives
  • Using Konnected.io to convert my Alarm PIRs and Sirens to be Home Assistant compatible. It's great as well
  • Zigbee gets much better when you also have permanently powered devices to extend the network
  • I used to be heavily WiFi + Cloud - this was a mistake. Zigbee is significantly more reliable (And the vendors can't EOL a $500 product on a whim)
  • I've never used Z-Wave because getting devices certified for use here is Horrifically expensive, if you can find them at all

 




timmmay
18615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2958611 24-Aug-2022 11:31
Also have a look at Wireless Sensor Tags, looks like it's a much longer range protocol.  @rphenix says they use them and they work well.

 

I run HA on a Raspberry Pi 4, it's easily powerful enough to run HA and a bunch of other things at the same time. If I wasn't in a hurry I'd possibly get one of the official hardware things like the HA Yellow.



sdavisnz
934 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2958661 24-Aug-2022 11:39
its worth noting later this year we will start to see the first round of thread devices coming for the smart home, running on matter, all the large vendors will support it and it runs locally on the network so no delay, and even if a vendor shuts down, the device will continue to work, it does not rely on a vendor cloud system to run.

 

 

 

 




tehsimz

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2958674 24-Aug-2022 11:54
Chippo:

 

I run Home Assistant on an Old Intel NUC - but have a PoE Home Assistant Yellow on Order

 

  • Used to run HA on Docker - but switched to the Home Assistant OS about 6 months ago and I do recommend that path instead.
  • Currently using a Conbee II USB Stick for Zigbee, but will retire this when my Yellow arrives
  • Using Konnected.io to convert my Alarm PIRs and Sirens to be Home Assistant compatible. It's great as well
  • Zigbee gets much better when you also have permanently powered devices to extend the network
  • I used to be heavily WiFi + Cloud - this was a mistake. Zigbee is significantly more reliable (And the vendors can't EOL a $500 product on a whim)
  • I've never used Z-Wave because getting devices certified for use here is Horrifically expensive, if you can find them at all

 

 

 

 

 

Awesome thanks for clearing that up. I was going to run docker /w usb stick on my nas but getting the yellow seams like a better idea / supports that new matter standard.

 

Zwave seams like its a hard sell here in NZ. Do all the Zigbee devices from alliexpress work frequency wise?

 

Ive been thinking about getting a PoE version of Konnected but have no sensors in new place.

 

Any one using smart switches wired in? I See shellys are popular? I guess the switch position is like a 2way?

johno1234
187 posts

Master Geek


  #2958737 24-Aug-2022 12:48
tehsimz:

 

Chippo:

 

I run Home Assistant on an Old Intel NUC - but have a PoE Home Assistant Yellow on Order

 

  • Used to run HA on Docker - but switched to the Home Assistant OS about 6 months ago and I do recommend that path instead.
  • Currently using a Conbee II USB Stick for Zigbee, but will retire this when my Yellow arrives
  • Using Konnected.io to convert my Alarm PIRs and Sirens to be Home Assistant compatible. It's great as well
  • Zigbee gets much better when you also have permanently powered devices to extend the network
  • I used to be heavily WiFi + Cloud - this was a mistake. Zigbee is significantly more reliable (And the vendors can't EOL a $500 product on a whim)
  • I've never used Z-Wave because getting devices certified for use here is Horrifically expensive, if you can find them at all

 

 

 

 

 

Awesome thanks for clearing that up. I was going to run docker /w usb stick on my nas but getting the yellow seams like a better idea / supports that new matter standard.

 

Zwave seams like its a hard sell here in NZ. Do all the Zigbee devices from alliexpress work frequency wise?

 

Ive been thinking about getting a PoE version of Konnected but have no sensors in new place.

 

Any one using smart switches wired in? I See shellys are popular? I guess the switch position is like a 2way?

 

 

I have HA under docker on Raspberry Pi. Next time I will use HA OS as docker just gets in the way for me.

 

As to the OT: Z-wave is great but far too expensive, especially if you want to add dozens of devices at $100+ each. wifi devices like Shelly are much less expensive. What is the advantage of Zigbee over wifi?

timmmay
18615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2958753 24-Aug-2022 13:19
Zigbee supports what are effectively repeaters to create a mesh network. You can use BLE which is short to moderate distance, a USB BLE stick with an external antenna helps a lot. You can also set up additional Raspberry Pi's with bluetooth to act as repeaters, though I have never done that myself.

