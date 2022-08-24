Hi Guys looking to get started with HA, have been looking for years. Is Zwave dead in NZ due to our spectrum? Zigbee a better option? What are people doing with there alarms? Any cheap wired kits?

Was looking at a DSC PowerNeo /w the HA IP board?

Also was thinking about buying new switches all around? I dont like the idea that you toggle them randomly switch position wise? Is there a sping loaded rocker style ? Like you garage door?

Also is there any better options around tablets / wallboards? I like the idea of reusing a old tablet but the battery like a bad idea? I know you can remove it but are there any like PoE Android tablets or HA specfiic PoE screens? Pi options look jank?

Are those old 2gig / Morepork sensors and kits worth buying?

Cheers,

Rich.