My Samsung S3 Frontier Smart watch has a nearly dead battery, after nearly 5 years of faultless service.
Should I:
Replace the battery (<$100 for a slight bump in battery capacity); or
Get a new Watch 4 (~$650); or
Wait for a Watch 5 (~$750)?
Depends if you want to continue with a Tizen watch or get one that uses Wear OS.
I’m disappointed there isn’t an equivalent looking watch to the S3 Frontier or GW4 Classic in the GW5 range.
I have had the S3 Frontier and now use a GW4. Wear OS has more app support.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996