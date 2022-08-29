If I start Ring Applic up on iPhone on Dash Board, the home, away and disarmed options are not showing.

If I go into a cameras settings, then back out to Dash Board the options then show at top.

Is this happening to everybody? iOS 15.6.1, Ring version 5.52.1

Edit: Looks like a bug in latest Ring update. I only updated last night. As usual looks like first reports got blamed on user error. Not sure if they acknowledged bug is on Ring side yet.

