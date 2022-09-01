Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Amazon Echo Show not showing shopping list anymore
#299358 1-Sep-2022 16:10
Has anyone else noticed how Alexa now says she's not able to show your shopping list when responding to "Alexa, show my shopping list"?

 

 




  #2962120 1-Sep-2022 16:39
I have tested my show, and it is displaying my shopping list. If you log into the Alexa app on your phone, can you see the shopping list in there?

  #2962122 1-Sep-2022 16:43
Yes, it shows my shopping list in the app. On my Echo Show it correctly responds to "Alexa, add parmesan to my shopping list".

 

It shows the shopping list in a widget (if you swipe from the right side). But it won't show/let me edit the shopping list on the screen when I say "Alexa, show my shopping list" 




  #2962135 1-Sep-2022 16:55
It just says "Sorry, I can't list your shopping list at the moment. Try again later."




  #2962145 1-Sep-2022 18:00
I have tried mine and it lets me view the list , edit or delete each item.  Mine is  Show 5 2nd gen. I think I maybe connected to a US Amazon account as I setup my Alexa account before it was available in NZ and had one of the first Amazon Echoes.


