Has anyone else noticed how Alexa now says she's not able to show your shopping list when responding to "Alexa, show my shopping list"?
I have tested my show, and it is displaying my shopping list. If you log into the Alexa app on your phone, can you see the shopping list in there?
Yes, it shows my shopping list in the app. On my Echo Show it correctly responds to "Alexa, add parmesan to my shopping list".
It shows the shopping list in a widget (if you swipe from the right side). But it won't show/let me edit the shopping list on the screen when I say "Alexa, show my shopping list"
It just says "Sorry, I can't list your shopping list at the moment. Try again later."
I have tried mine and it lets me view the list , edit or delete each item. Mine is Show 5 2nd gen. I think I maybe connected to a US Amazon account as I setup my Alexa account before it was available in NZ and had one of the first Amazon Echoes.