Firstly I am not doing this myself - I know my limits and am confused by what I have read. But I want to ensure I order the right Shelly for my scenario.



I think my light switch is without a Neutral so I may require the 1L model.



At the light switch I have the following:



Red cable to Common

White cable to 1

Blue cable to Loop



In case it matters this switch is the last switch in a series of 4.



Do I need the Shelly 1 or the 1L?



Also would the sparky be wiring this at the light switch or is it done in the ceiling presumably where the Neutral wire is.



Thanks

