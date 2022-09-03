Firstly I am not doing this myself - I know my limits and am confused by what I have read. But I want to ensure I order the right Shelly for my scenario.
I think my light switch is without a Neutral so I may require the 1L model.
At the light switch I have the following:
Red cable to Common
White cable to 1
Blue cable to Loop
In case it matters this switch is the last switch in a series of 4.
Do I need the Shelly 1 or the 1L?
Also would the sparky be wiring this at the light switch or is it done in the ceiling presumably where the Neutral wire is.
Thanks