Hello.

Does anyone know where I can see the dimensions of a Samsung Galaxy S20? I've googled it on the Samsung website it has every other Galaxy S2x series but not the S20 (the x is a random number).

I'm after the dimensions - h/w/l etc

Also the Apple iPhone 11 64GB BLACK & Apple Watch Series 6 (h/w/l)

I'm just wondering, is the iPhone bigger than the S20 ? or the same size? - to fit in my pocket