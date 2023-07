Aaroona: How do you find the quality? I try avoid Aliexpress like the plague after having a few a terrible experiences. Does it output the full amount it advertises?

Even if it does provide the rated output, they'll have cut every corner possible to save costs, non X/Y-rated capacitors, no EMI filters, underspecced components, inadequate insulation and creepage gaps... I have no idea what power supplies the OP actually got and certainly haven't look at them, but that's what I'd expect for Aliexpress ones, and what I've found in several ones included with Ali products that I pulled apart out of curiosity before tossing them. Big Clive on Youtube has also done some teardowns of some of these things , although he picks the near-lethal ones or the ones that catch fire rather than any old generic junk.

For something like this the few dollars you can save just isn't worth it, just buy something decent from PB Tech or some other seller.