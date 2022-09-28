Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What GAN Charger options do we have in/for NZ? (120w ish)
Aaroona

3111 posts

Uber Geek


#300698 28-Sep-2022 18:50
Seeing all these options for GAN chargers pop up overseas is making me a little jealous. I'm looking for a 120+W GAN charger, which will be able to handle charging my MBP and my iphone, potentially even my watch all at once. However it seems that we don't have many options available in NZ, and those that are, are usually below 100W.

 

 

 

Anyone have a line on some decent looking (and more important decently equipped) GAN Chargers? 

 

Ideally with at least 2 USB type 2 ports and maybe 1 USB-A - or just 3 type-c's I could work with. 

 

 

 

 

mrgsm021
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2974462 28-Sep-2022 20:23
Got one of these off Ali, there are different plug types you can choose, obviously choosing the NZ/AU one. It's 130W total output with 3C/1A ports. The page also shows options for 150W, 200W variants.

 
 
 
 

Aaroona

3111 posts

Uber Geek


  #2974944 29-Sep-2022 16:43
mrgsm021:

 

Got one of these off Ali, there are different plug types you can choose, obviously choosing the NZ/AU one. It's 130W total output with 3C/1A ports. The page also shows options for 150W, 200W variants.

 

 

 

 

How do you find the quality? I try avoid Aliexpress like the plague after having a few a terrible experiences. Does it output the full amount it advertises? 

 

 

mrgsm021
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2974946 29-Sep-2022 16:55
I mainly use it to charge my S22U which supports the 45W PPS protocol and also my work Lenovo 65W laptop. Using a USB-C cable with wattage display, I can see it reaching close to 65W. I don't have any other devices that requires higher wattage so can't confirm.

 

Hope this helps.



neb

neb
8620 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2975102 30-Sep-2022 00:35
Aaroona:

How do you find the quality? I try avoid Aliexpress like the plague after having a few a terrible experiences. Does it output the full amount it advertises?

 

 

Even if it does provide the rated output, they'll have cut every corner possible to save costs, non X/Y-rated capacitors, no EMI filters, underspecced components, inadequate insulation and creepage gaps... I have no idea what power supplies the OP actually got and certainly haven't look at them, but that's what I'd expect for Aliexpress ones, and what I've found in several ones included with Ali products that I pulled apart out of curiosity before tossing them. Big Clive on Youtube has also done some teardowns of some of these things, although he picks the near-lethal ones or the ones that catch fire rather than any old generic junk.

 

 

For something like this the few dollars you can save just isn't worth it, just buy something decent from PB Tech or some other seller.

Aaroona

3111 posts

Uber Geek


  #3106438 21-Jul-2023 00:31
Bumping this topic to see if anyone has come across any decent GaN chargers for NZ :) 

neb

neb
8620 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106439 21-Jul-2023 00:38
Friend of mine swears by this one, the 270W one on the page, OLED display, interchangeable plugs for different countries, and will power three USB-C PD devices at once, but also pretty pricey. PM me for a 30% off discount code which may still work in case you want to get one.

 

 

I'm happy with my Adam Elements charger, their current model is the 100W Omnia Pro for less than half the price of the above one.

Senecio
2008 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106443 21-Jul-2023 02:57
Theses are only 100w but I have a couple of these around the house and they work really well. No issue charging my MacBook Pro, iPad, and phone simultaneously. AMD they come with multi wall adapters which is a bonus for traveling. 

 

Heymix 100W

 

 

 

I see they do a 120W version now also.



fearandloathing
391 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106449 21-Jul-2023 06:57
I find the quality of Satechi excellent.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPSAC3005/SATECHI-165W-PD-GaN-USB-C-Charger---Up-to-165W-tot

There are lower power cheaper versions available.

schmoogol
28 posts

Geek


  #3106467 21-Jul-2023 08:15
I have a couple of Mophie 120W chargers that do the trick. Max output on a single port is 100W - 3x USB-c and 1x USB-A. Can be had from PBTech for $130.

