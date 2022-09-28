Seeing all these options for GAN chargers pop up overseas is making me a little jealous. I'm looking for a 120+W GAN charger, which will be able to handle charging my MBP and my iphone, potentially even my watch all at once. However it seems that we don't have many options available in NZ, and those that are, are usually below 100W.

Anyone have a line on some decent looking (and more important decently equipped) GAN Chargers?

Ideally with at least 2 USB type 2 ports and maybe 1 USB-A - or just 3 type-c's I could work with.