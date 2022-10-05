Just announced:

Amazon has announced new Fire TV devices and a local experience for customers in New Zealand, including its new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and a full HD streaming media device, Fire TV Stick. Both devices come with Alexa, thanks to the included Alexa Voice Remote, with dedicated power and volume buttons to control your compatible TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features a quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. It’s the first Fire TV streaming stick to offer Wi-Fi 6 support, which means smoother streaming in 4K when multiple Wi-Fi 6-connected devices are in use.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also the first 4K Fire TV device in New Zealand and supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It offers Live View Picture-in-Picture, which allows you to check your compatible smart cameras without interrupting your TV viewing, and shows your Ring video doorbell view when someone is at the door.

The HD-only Fire TV Stick comes with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and streaming in up to 1080p Full HD at 60fps with HDR compatibility. The dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi supports 5 GHz networks for more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Fire TV Stick also features Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers.

Both Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick will feature the latest Fire TV experience, which offers a personalised user interface (UI). It also features a simplified Main Menu bar, and the ability to pin your favourite apps for quick access. Features like App Peeks let you explore content from popular apps within the UI itself, while Find allows you to discover content by categories like TV Shows, Movies, and Kids & Family. With User Profiles, Fire TV will deliver a personalised experience for up to six members of a household, providing individual content recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more.

Fire TV gives you access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and channels, as well as thousands of movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, TVNZ+, ThreeNow, Neon NZ, Sky Sport Now, Spark Sport, and more. Listen to songs, playlists, live radio stations, and podcasts through services like Spotify and Amazon Music. Subscriptions may be required for certain services.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max will retail for NZ$ 109 and Fire TV Stick will be NZ$ 89. Both devices are available to purchase from today at all leading consumer electronics retailers including Noel Leeming, JB Hi-Fi, PB Tech and Harvey Norman.