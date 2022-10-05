Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#300794 5-Oct-2022 08:14
Just announced:

 

 

Amazon has announced new Fire TV devices and a local experience for customers in New Zealand, including its new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and a full HD streaming media device, Fire TV Stick. Both devices come with Alexa, thanks to the included Alexa Voice Remote, with dedicated power and volume buttons to control your compatible TV.

 

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features a quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. It’s the first Fire TV streaming stick to offer Wi-Fi 6 support, which means smoother streaming in 4K when multiple Wi-Fi 6-connected devices are in use. 

 

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also the first 4K Fire TV device in New Zealand and supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It offers Live View Picture-in-Picture, which allows you to check your compatible smart cameras without interrupting your TV viewing, and shows your Ring video doorbell view when someone is at the door.

 

The HD-only Fire TV Stick comes with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and streaming in up to 1080p Full HD at 60fps with HDR compatibility. The dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi supports 5 GHz networks for more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Fire TV Stick also features Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers. 

 

Both Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick will feature the latest Fire TV experience, which offers a personalised user interface (UI). It also features a simplified Main Menu bar, and the ability to pin your favourite apps for quick access. Features like App Peeks let you explore content from popular apps within the UI itself, while Find allows you to discover content by categories like TV Shows, Movies, and Kids & Family. With User Profiles, Fire TV will deliver a personalised experience for up to six members of a household, providing individual content recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more. 

 

Fire TV gives you access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills, and channels, as well as thousands of movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, TVNZ+, ThreeNow, Neon NZ, Sky Sport Now, Spark Sport, and more. Listen to songs, playlists, live radio stations, and podcasts through services like Spotify and Amazon Music. Subscriptions may be required for certain services.  

 

Fire TV Stick 4K Max will retail for NZ$ 109 and Fire TV Stick will be NZ$ 89. Both devices are available to purchase from today at all leading consumer electronics retailers including Noel Leeming, JB Hi-Fi, PB Tech and Harvey Norman.

 





freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2977592 5-Oct-2022 08:55
About time too. Pricing isn't too bad as the Max costs AUD$99.

 

The apps are starting to appear in the Amazon store - I need to confirm if they'll install on an existing stick if I update my devices region/store

 

For some reason an NZ address isn't letting me use the AU Kindle Marketplace.

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #2977597 5-Oct-2022 09:13
the big thing with this is the support to play AV1.

  #2977614 5-Oct-2022 10:11
  #2977644 5-Oct-2022 11:05
Ok I can get ThreeNow and I can see Spark Sport and the SkyTV Apps but TVNZ+ is still a problem.

 

Streaming quality on ThreeNow is generally good for OD, but poor for TV3 Live.




  #2977645 5-Oct-2022 11:09
Do these allow any sort of casting?

 

My parents are after some sort of streaming device, but they'd like casting. I think an AppleTV may to too rich for them (though they both have iPhones). I'm looking at a Chromecast with GoogleTV.

  #2977654 5-Oct-2022 11:35
trig42:

 

Do these allow any sort of casting?

 

My parents are after some sort of streaming device, but they'd like casting. I think an AppleTV may to too rich for them (though they both have iPhones). I'm looking at a Chromecast with GoogleTV.

 

 

They aren't optimised for casting. Why do they want casting when the device already has the required apps?




  #2977673 5-Oct-2022 11:55
Interesting. If they are now selling the TV sticks locally does that mean they'll also ship the new Gen-3 Fire TV Cube direct to an NZ address?

 

Its good that the local streaming apps won't need side loading anymore, though.

 

I'd like to get all the UK and NZ streaming services that I use onto a single device and Fire OS has an All-4 app which rather annoyingly doesn't exist on Android TV.

 

I used to rock a Gen 2 Fire TV (the flat box, pre-sticks) before changing to an Nvidia Shield.

 

Everyone used to complain about the front screen "adverts" on Fire OS devices but Android TV pretty much does the same thing these days.

 

Just need bit streaming for TrueHD/Atmos and DTS-HD together with Dolby Vision Profile-7 support for it to be my ideal device. Both of which are probably unlikely to happen.  

