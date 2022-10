Dont have a direct answer for you but Im running Home Bridge on my Synology to get devices onto Home Kit. Ive had lots of success with Tuya devices and they show up in Home Bridge and Home Kit without any fuss.

Im running Netatmo with IFTTT at the moment but if I was replacing I'd probably gravitate to towards Tuya devices. There seem to be many Tuya wifi temperature sensors on Aliexpress (and even Dick Smith!)