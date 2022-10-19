Hello

I got an Echo Dot 4 speaker device from Noel Leeming and followed the so called simple setup instructions. I have Vodafone internet and Wifi but the ech dot would not connect to wifi.



I tried resetting it, and the the whole process over and over again with my wifi, my cellphone hotspot, a different cellphone's hotspot and it would never connect.

The device was brand new in it's box sealed by the manufacturer. It turns on and tells me its setting up but it just wont connect to wifi.



I found online in other forums that other vodafone users had the same problem but there must be a solution.



Can you help me please?



Thanks

Stan