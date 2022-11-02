I’m looking for a highly compact vacuum cleaner for - and to leave in - the car; not worried if it’s battery-powered or plugs into the cigarette lighter plug (or, ideally, both). Additional key requirements include it needs to be powerful enough to do its job properly and come with accessories to get into those typical car nooks and crannies (particularly the sides of the seat).

Initially I was thinking of this Baseus unit, that is apparently pretty powerful; even if I don’t go for this model, it’s a good representation of the size I’m ideally looking for:

I see, though, that they also make a range of cheaper (less powerful options); Xiaomi also make them - including one available locally for $75 (but which has a small battery therefore low run time).

Does anyone have direct experience with or knowledge of this type of cleaner, and can ideally pass on their thoughts and recommendations?

Thanks in advance.