Hi team

Was looking for some recommendations on charging stations please

The office currently has a total of 8 MacBooks (16 inch) and 8 Ipads and a very messy charging system. File racks to stack them and wires/cables/power docks everywhere.. and people forgetting to charge or taking cables away etc..

Looking for a clean solution for 16-20 devices, desktop preferred as there's no space for a wheeled cabinet.

I came across these kensington cabinets however are limited to 12 devices.

https://www.peacocks.co.nz/product/2480-kensington-charge-sync-cabinet - Tablets only/limited to 12.

https://www.nxp.nz/main-catalogue-productdetail/kensington-ac12-12-bay-security-charging-cabinet-for-tablets-laptops/25133256 - ideal, Good for laptops and tablets but is not desktop and limited to 12 devices

Continuing my research but thought to ask fellow gzers as well before I make a purchase.

Does anyone have any recommendations/experience on cabinet models they use with similar device numbers?

Thanks in advance :)