Charging Station recommendation - iPads / MacBooks - 16 devices
#302175 4-Nov-2022 12:46
Hi team

 

Was looking for some recommendations on charging stations please

 

The office currently has a total of 8 MacBooks (16 inch) and 8 Ipads and a very messy charging system. File racks to stack them and wires/cables/power docks everywhere.. and people forgetting to charge or taking cables away etc.. 

 

 

 

Looking for a clean solution for 16-20 devices, desktop preferred as there's no space for a wheeled cabinet.

 

I came across these kensington cabinets however are limited to 12 devices.

 

https://www.peacocks.co.nz/product/2480-kensington-charge-sync-cabinet - Tablets only/limited to 12.

 

https://www.nxp.nz/main-catalogue-productdetail/kensington-ac12-12-bay-security-charging-cabinet-for-tablets-laptops/25133256  - ideal, Good for laptops and tablets but is not desktop and limited to 12 devices 

 

Continuing my research but thought to ask fellow gzers as well before I make a purchase. 

 

Does anyone have any recommendations/experience on cabinet models they use with similar device numbers? 

 

Thanks in advance :) 

  #2991904 4-Nov-2022 13:43
The problem you will come across is that once you get over 12 devices  you trip into the "classroom" category and most of the options go to down the "cabinet on wheels" solution ... - which for schools is the optimal solution, 

 

Could you wall/desk a trolley type cabinet solution if the wheels were removed?

  #2991919 4-Nov-2022 14:42
unfortunately 500mm is all the space we have between the desktop and the top shelves 

