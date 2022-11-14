Sorry to hear youve been a victim to these absolute scumbags

Youre right on the money with spotlights improving the quality of the image, but most importantly.. they're an even better deterrent.. if you light them up clear as day 9/10 they'll run away which is a far better result then having a nice clear image of them stealing from you again

If you still want to upgrade your camera, id highly recommend the Hikvision colorvu 2.0 cameras + supplemental lighting such as motion floodlights.. you can get genuine international version off ali express a lot cheaper than you can here in NZ

If you aren't keen on hikvision, hanwha[korean made] cameras are a decent option but be prepared to pay extra for decent non chinese made cameras!