Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Improving Security Camera Footage (review of hardware after burglary)
timbosan

1960 posts

Uber Geek


#302321 14-Nov-2022 21:26
Send private message quote this post

A while back I posted a question about my setup and "how to make it better" Security Camera upgrade time! Looking at options and feedback (geekzone.co.nz) - which in hindsight was a bit open ended.  However now I have a real use case - last night someone entered my property, tried to get in downstairs, stole some washing on the line (WHY????) and some garden tools but I did get some footage.  

But the footage isn't great, I suppose typical camera problems - its all from the IR LED's so black and white, hard to make out details, etc.  Here's a capture from one camera (5MP Reolink PoE to XProtect)


|
Camera would only be around 5m away, slightly elevated, he didn't seem to care about the obvious red LED's.

So questions:

* What would be the top 2 changes to make the picture clearer? As in being able to identify someone?
* Can I use the cameras I already have, or do I need a wholesale change, e.g. Starlight cameras?
* Is there an 'easy' fix, for example lots of spotlghts?

In the meantime I have beefed up security to try and make entering the property harder, but you know, some people......

Create new topic
MadEngineer
3142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2996321 14-Nov-2022 22:44
Send private message quote this post

Security lights. When ours go off the scene is like a bright day to the camera.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.

dt

dt
1125 posts

Uber Geek


  #2996322 14-Nov-2022 22:52
Send private message quote this post

Sorry to hear youve been a victim to these absolute scumbags

 

Youre right on the money with spotlights improving the quality of the image, but most importantly.. they're an even better deterrent.. if you light them up clear as day 9/10 they'll run away which is a far better result then having a nice clear image of them stealing from you again

 

If you still want to upgrade your camera, id highly recommend the Hikvision colorvu 2.0 cameras + supplemental lighting such as motion floodlights.. you can get genuine international version off ali express a lot cheaper than you can here in NZ

 

If you aren't keen on hikvision, hanwha[korean made] cameras are a decent option but be prepared to pay extra for decent non chinese made cameras! 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 