A while back I posted a question about my setup and "how to make it better" Security Camera upgrade time! Looking at options and feedback (geekzone.co.nz) - which in hindsight was a bit open ended. However now I have a real use case - last night someone entered my property, tried to get in downstairs, stole some washing on the line (WHY????) and some garden tools but I did get some footage.
But the footage isn't great, I suppose typical camera problems - its all from the IR LED's so black and white, hard to make out details, etc. Here's a capture from one camera (5MP Reolink PoE to XProtect)
Camera would only be around 5m away, slightly elevated, he didn't seem to care about the obvious red LED's.
So questions:
* What would be the top 2 changes to make the picture clearer? As in being able to identify someone?
* Can I use the cameras I already have, or do I need a wholesale change, e.g. Starlight cameras?
* Is there an 'easy' fix, for example lots of spotlghts?
In the meantime I have beefed up security to try and make entering the property harder, but you know, some people......