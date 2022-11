I went down a bit of a rabbit hole with these when I was researching one for my lad.. its kind of a strange market but this guy pretty much kick started his youtube channel reviewing them and has quite a decent amount of reviewed products https://www.youtube.com/c/FUTURESPACECOLLECTIVE/videos

Mightyape sell quite a variety of them and I ended up getting the lad the astronaut one as it would sit on his bookshelf nicely and blend in with a few other toys he has on there. The head is the angle adjustor as well so worked out really nicely as quite a few I looked into you had to place in the center of the room for the best results.

We don't have any other ones to compare it to but the quality of the projection of this one is perfectly acceptable for a 7 year olds bedroom

Mightyape do have a one with a white noise generator