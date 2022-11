One of the disadvantages of buying external HDDs from the US is the US plug.

I'd like to replace the ones they come with with AU/NZ plugs and see they seem to require 12V 1.5A.

I presume I can replace with something similar off Aliexpress or eBay or Amazon AU or also use 12V 2A ones as the HDD will just take 1.5A of that no problem ?

Anything I need to look out for ?

And of course, then big question - does size matter ? as in 2.1 or 2.5mm HDD connector...