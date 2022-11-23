Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are Eufy security cameras any good?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2683 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#302440 23-Nov-2022 18:59
I have Arlo, and am falling out of love with them.


But looking for something for my mum's rural property.


Her neighbours got burgled last weekend, so I've got to make a move on this sooner than later.


I like that Eufy storage is local, and that it can be accessed remotely (like by me and my sister).


Cloud based option probably not suitable on her data-capped wireless internet.


Minimum of 3 cameras required.


I recall some not too flattering reviews a few years ago, but wondering if the latest Eufy gear is now up to the job.


 




heavenlywild
4252 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3000483 23-Nov-2022 19:59
I love them. They are awesome, with very good app to support their devices.

I have the 2k solar one (s40) that doesn't require a home base. It charges during the day, and also has a spot light when things get dark.

Get it, you won't regret it.

heavenlywild
4252 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3000484 23-Nov-2022 20:00
The S40 is on sale via Amazon AU for just $235 or so. Usually these are $350+ locally.

Stu1
1134 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3000491 23-Nov-2022 20:39
These are good https://www.myanker.co.nz/eufy-security/factory-refurbished.html



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2683 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3000501 23-Nov-2022 21:07
Ooh thats encouraging.

 

I presume Homebase2 is better than Homebase1.

 

Can you mix and match the different camera types?




