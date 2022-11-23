kiwifidget

I have Arlo, and am falling out of love with them.

But looking for something for my mum's rural property.

Her neighbours got burgled last weekend, so I've got to make a move on this sooner than later.

I like that Eufy storage is local, and that it can be accessed remotely (like by me and my sister).

Cloud based option probably not suitable on her data-capped wireless internet.

Minimum of 3 cameras required.

I recall some not too flattering reviews a few years ago, but wondering if the latest Eufy gear is now up to the job.