AA batteries with a longer + pin?
#302441 23-Nov-2022 21:21
I have a gadget that came from China with 4 x ANDALI AA R6P sexual batteries.

 

Because...

 

 

Andali Batteries

 

 

Anyway, there's got to be a reason for the name, because the positive end pin is much longer than I've seen on any other battery. This is crucial because the T-shaped plastic bits inside the battery compartment that hold the positive terminals in place are way too long. So even though Andali batteries touched the terminals, any other mainstream brand I tried simply doesn't reach all the way.

 

I'm a bit reluctant to modify the compartment by trimming the plastic or adding solder on top of the terminals, and would rather just try and find a battery that fits. It doesn't have to be sexual either.

 

Forgive my MS Pain skills, but this is what I mean.

 

 

 

Any ideas anyone?




Hello, Ground!

  #3000565 23-Nov-2022 22:06
Googling "sexual battery" does not help - trust me!!!!!!!
Never heard that term for a battery cell.

That bit on the end is sometimes called a nipple - maybe include that in your searches. Odd that your device has such a design on the positive end. There seems to have been a trend to flatter tops on batteries.




  #3000613 23-Nov-2022 22:14
robjg63: Googling "sexual battery" does not help - trust me!!!!!!!
Never heard that term for a battery cell.

That bit on the end is sometimes called a nipple - maybe include that in your searches. Odd that your device has such a design on the positive end. There seems to have been a trend to flatter tops on batteries.

 

Yeah, I'm not sure if googling for long nipples is going to get me any closer to finding the batteries I'm after.




Hello, Ground!

