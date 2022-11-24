Hey peeps,

I have a Bosch Solution 880 security alarm in my place and it's recently started going off for no reason. Digging around, it would appear that this is the smoke alarm which is generating these false positives - it's the only zone which is alarmed 24/7 and the only explanation for why it's been going off even while the system isn't alarmed. Gives our toddler a bloody big fright!

Is anyone familiar with the process of disconnecting zones? I'd simply like to not have this smoke alarm connected to the security alarm. I'm wondering whether it's just a matter of opening the alarm box and disconnecting the wires to that zone (or even just cutting the wire to it), but I also wonder whether it needs to ne disabled through programming. The manual for the system only says how to isolate a zone (which only temporarily disables it).

Any help appreciated.

Cheers