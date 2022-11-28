Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Assistant presence detection help please
#302500 28-Nov-2022 08:51
Currently my device tracker (mobile phone) source attribute is set to gps. I would like to set it to the modem (Huawei HG659). Can this be done? If so, how? Thanks.




  #3002361 28-Nov-2022 09:29
There is an integration for Huawei LTE routes but not for fixed-line that I can see.

  #3002471 28-Nov-2022 10:35
If you're not specifically tied to the modem - switching to Unifi or another vendor with a native integration may be simpler for you than attempting to make it work with Huawei.

 

 

 

If not, you could use a static IP and the "Ping" integration to ping your devices - that sound like a terrible idea though.




