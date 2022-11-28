Currently my device tracker (mobile phone) source attribute is set to gps. I would like to set it to the modem (Huawei HG659). Can this be done? If so, how? Thanks.
There is an integration for Huawei LTE routes but not for fixed-line that I can see.
If you're not specifically tied to the modem - switching to Unifi or another vendor with a native integration may be simpler for you than attempting to make it work with Huawei.
If not, you could use a static IP and the "Ping" integration to ping your devices - that sound like a terrible idea though.
