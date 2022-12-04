Yesterday I noticed our Arlo system was reporting our cameras offline and the Hub LED was flashing orange. I rebooted it, no change. Rebooted network, no change.

I was using my iPhone at the time and thought, hmm I wonder. I swapped to my Samsung and turned off my iPhone and the Arlo system reconnected and all was good. I turned on my iPhone again and after a few minutes the Arlo system went offline. Turned the iPhone off again went back to the Samsung and as before the Arlo system came back online. Deleted and reinstalled the Arlo App on the iPhone but the problem persists.

I have no idea as I have been using the iPhone 14 Pro for a year.