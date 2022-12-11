I’m looking for a 55” TV to replace a six-year old Sony KD55X8500D (which died during recent firmware update).

Is a second TV, max budget is $1,500

Sole use is watching movies in semi-dark/dark room.

Must have: Wifi DLNA compatibility (connects to Synology Diskstation media station).

I appreciate there will be picture quality compromises at this price, likely contrast, but TV it is replacing had similar limitations.

My initial search has narrowed to the following four TVs:

1. Hisense U6H. $1,300 Harvey Norman. Looked great in store, ULED vs LED - any real advantage? No idea how it performs with DLNA

2. Sony X80K. $1,500 Noel Leeming. Probably the closest match to outgoing TV. Picture looked good in store and, to my eyes, not too difference to the X90K full array (I checked a black screen on both, but hard to tell given bright store lighting).

3. Samsung BU8500. Currently $1,600, but was sub $1,500 last week. Overall reviews on net are positive.

4. Panasonic TH 55LX900Z. Currently $1,600, but should be able to get down to $1,500. Yet to see this TV in flesh, but have owned more Panasonic TVs than any other brand. Main TV is 65” Panny OLED, love it. Only drawback is incompatibility with DTS with DLNA - my OLED is 3 years old, is this still an issue with new Pannys?

LG - from what I have read, great at higher end, but budget models not much chop - correct?

All comments welcome, thanks.