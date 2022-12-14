Anyone here got a Chromecast with Google TV & has had issues with the remote batteries draining too quickly?

Searching online there seem to be quite a few reports of this, but no solid answers.

I bought one a month or two ago, it's not used all the time as it's in the garage, but the batteries seem to die in about 2 weeks. The batteries that shipped with it lasted that long, I just figured I'd got a dud battery, no problem. Popped some of my Eneloop batteries in (that I use in other remotes with no issues at all) and they seem to be lasting about the same length of time. One time I literally used the remote once after putting in some recharged batteries, and the batteries were dead when I went to use it the next time.

I did wonder, being a bluetooth remote (I assume it's bluetooth anyway) if it was searching for the Chromecast if I powered it off, so I've left it powered on but had the same behaviour.

I've not spent the time to properly confirm this, but twice (with different Eneloop batteries) one of the two in the remote was dead as - like .2v according to the charger I use (Nitecore UM4), and I had quite the job getting it to charge again. This happened twice, with different batteries that had been fine up until that point, and are still fine currently in a TV remote.

I could just take the device back & get a replacement, but I'm not sure if I'll see the same behaviour or not.