Chromecast with Google TV 4K remote battery issues
wratterus

1607 posts

Uber Geek


#302720 14-Dec-2022 15:31
Anyone here got a Chromecast with Google TV & has had issues with the remote batteries draining too quickly?

 

Searching online there seem to be quite a few reports of this, but no solid answers. 

 

I bought one a month or two ago, it's not used all the time as it's in the garage, but the batteries seem to die in about 2 weeks. The batteries that shipped with it lasted that long, I just figured I'd got a dud battery, no problem. Popped some of my Eneloop batteries in (that I use in other remotes with no issues at all) and they seem to be lasting about the same length of time. One time I literally used the remote once after putting in some recharged batteries, and the batteries were dead when I went to use it the next time. 

 

I did wonder, being a bluetooth remote (I assume it's bluetooth anyway) if it was searching for the Chromecast if I powered it off, so I've left it powered on but had the same behaviour. 

 

I've not spent the time to properly confirm this, but twice (with different Eneloop batteries) one of the two in the remote was dead as - like .2v according to the charger I use (Nitecore UM4), and I had quite the job getting it to charge again. This happened twice, with different batteries that had been fine up until that point, and are still fine currently in a TV remote. 

 

I could just take the device back & get a replacement, but I'm not sure if I'll see the same behaviour or not. 

pih

pih
483 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3009983 14-Dec-2022 15:38
No problems here, been running for months with the same set of Eneloops.

JimmyH
2749 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009991 14-Dec-2022 16:22
I was running mine of Eneloops as well, with no issues.

 

Until my toddler decided to send some of daddy's remotes for a swim in the bath last year, which killed it (and the Roku remote). That's when I found out they wouldn't ship the remote to NZ (they would sell it in countries where the unit had been officially released, so it may now be available in NZ). In the end  I replaced it with the Mecool remote, which I actually prefer to the original one for usability and which has been on the same set of batteries for 6 months without needing a charge. I think it was about $US 17 shipped.

 

If I get another one for the guest room, I may buy another Mecool, and leave the Google remote in the box.

 

I think it was this model https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002468730785.html if you are interested, although I didn't get mine from Aliexpress. I can't seem to find the site I used at the moment.

