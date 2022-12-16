as usual have left my Xmas shopping until the last minute and want to get my son a portable projector to use in his room.

typical teenager with a macbook etc so needs to have airplay or other compatible way to stream from computer/ipad/phone etc

if it could manage a 40" projection from about 1m that would be ideal, however i think that may be a little diffcult. it could be positioned about 2.5m back but would be slightly off to the side so not sure how well these little projectors do lens shifting or acheive a good image in that circumstance.

budget is ideally under $500 doest have to be battery powered but i guess that could be handy

i have seen this Kogan 4000 which looks ok, just not sure about how well it will handle the offset and also doesnt look like a particualry big image projection at 1m.

does anyone have one of these or something similar that you could recommend?