Portable/Micro Projector Recommendations anyone?
as usual have left my Xmas shopping until the last minute and want to get my son a portable projector to use in his room.

 

typical teenager with a macbook etc so needs to have airplay or other compatible way to stream from computer/ipad/phone etc

 

if it could manage a 40" projection from about 1m that would be ideal, however i think that may be a little diffcult. it could be positioned about 2.5m back but would be slightly off to the side so not sure how well these little projectors do lens shifting or acheive a good image in that circumstance.

 

budget is ideally under $500 doest have to be battery powered but i guess that could be handy

 

i have seen this Kogan 4000 which looks ok, just not sure about how well it will handle the offset and also doesnt look like a particualry big image projection at 1m.

 

does anyone have one of these or something similar that you could recommend?

I want to follow this.

Jon

The Anker Nebula range has been around for a while now, seems popular.  Unlikely you'll find one with AirPlay support though, unless you plug an Apple TV into it.

Alternatively, I use my Meta Quest 2 for watching 2d and 3d movies and playing games streamed from my PC on the equivalent of a gigantic cinema display.  And I can do it anywhere.  Maybe worth a look?

