Hi all,

I have a Bosch Solution 144 which is doing its job, but I am now wanting to add an additional Keypad. Unfortunately, the panel has gone end of life so tracking down a Keypad doesn't appear to be the easiest thing to do. To make things a bit more complex, there appear to be two very similar looking Keypads, but only one seems to be compatible with the 144 - that being the CP700B (not the CP700). The CP700B has two LEDs, whereas the CP700 has three.

I don't suppose anyone on here has a spare CP700B they would be willing to sell me?

Long shot I know, but I thought I would try before I end up having to replace the whole panel (maybe that's the better approach anyway - but seems a shame, the 144 has been/is a solid performer).

Cheers,