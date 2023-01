Personally, I cary 2x Xiaomi power banks Mi 20000mAh 50W Fast Charging Power Bank - Mi Store NZ (mi-store.co.nz)

If you plan to travel with them, then they need to be small enough to be allowed in your carry-on baggage. Batteries are not permitted at all in checked luggage.

I presume that's where your 100Wh number comes from - just be very careful when you get close to that limit. Security will always take them if they aren't certain of the capacity - I say speaking from experience.