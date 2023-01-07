ianganderton

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Good afternoon from a very damp Titirangi

 

First post in this section

 

I'm just starting my home automation journey and I'm looking on recommendations on where to buy Zigbee devices.

 

I'm currently experimenting with a couple of echos, 1 x echo 4th gen and 1 echo dot 5th gen

 

I've ordered a Home Assistant Yellow that will arrive just after I move into my new rental in Rotorua.

 

I first brought a couple of TP-Link bulbs and plugs from Noel Leeming (on sale) and I've now just purchased a couple of Phillips Hue bulbs, a plug and a motion sensor from Mitre 10 (15% price matched against Noel Leeming! Quite pleased with myself)

 

I'm interested in the following projects (all pretty normal stuff):

 

Living/kitchen/dining area lighting automation/scenes via uplighters and small lamps

 

Moebot control via home assistant https://github.com/Whytey/pymoebot

 

Heat pump control via IR

 

Old robot vacuum control/scheduling via IR

 

Vegetable/herb bed irrigation

 

 

 

My question is where should I buy the following types of items (I'm looking for the value sweet spot, I want to keep costs reasonable but don't want to have to experiment with reliability)

 

I need some switches to put on light switches, something like this - Aqara Wireless Mini Switch Zigbee

 

IR Blaster to control the heat pump & vacuum

 

Where is the best place to buy Phillips Hue bulbs? Is there a cheaper Zigbee bright option for places like the garage and laundry.

 

There are the bits and bobs that seem to make automations and monitoring work - presence, motion, temp and humidity sensors

 

What brands and sources have proven reliable. Aliexpress is great as long as the right stores and brands can be found.

 

The flipside of that question is what should I avoid like the plague!!

 

Thanks in advance for any help/suggestions/advice

 

 

 

Ian

 

 

For the sensors, Tuya and Xiaomi stuff of Aliexpress is good. There are a few places selling it locally but there's a markup on it. Depends how quickly you want/need it.

If you are looking for bulbs Ikea tradfri bulbs are excellent and much much cheaper than hue. I've had over a dozen of them for 4 years and haven't had one fail (knock on wood).

 

Edit: Their outlets are good too, I use these as routers which I need as my house is entirely built of concrete block.

