Hi Guys

i have recently purchased a couple of echo dots for my kids bedrooms ( the circle speakers ) and a smaller echo dot for the kitchen

i am new to using these but noel leeming had a great sale so thought "why not"

As i have come to setup the devices in the alexa app when adding my children as users i get the message that child profiles/users are not supported in my region ( new zealand ), i have looked everywhere on the internet and can only find articles stating that it should be working fine

any ideas of similar experiences, and if anything, suggestions as to how i can make these child safe with what settings are available

Thanks