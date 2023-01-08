Im trying to find the catch behind the price of a smart screen that sounds awesome, particularly the 10" max version, but even the standard 7" sounds good. Either way $120-160 (depending when and where you buy) just seems insanely cheap. There is no apple alternative, outside putting a Homepod and iPad together, but that price tag is way outside the boundary of the nest hub (although they do sound great).



So what is the catch?

Im fairly unfamiliar with smart gear or home automation as the partner doesn't like the idea of privacy concerns, I've tried to convince her otherwise.

But the nest hub2 for me really takes it to a new level where Im tempted to just dive into the home automation world regardless

