Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Why is nest hub2 so cheap and is there an alternative?
TeaLeaf

4651 posts

Uber Geek


#302979 8-Jan-2023 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Im trying to find the catch behind the price of a smart screen that sounds awesome, particularly the 10" max version, but even the standard 7" sounds good. Either way $120-160 (depending when and where you buy) just seems insanely cheap. There is no apple alternative, outside putting a Homepod and iPad together, but that price tag is way outside the boundary of the nest hub (although they do sound great).

So what is the catch?

 

Im fairly unfamiliar with smart gear or home automation as the partner doesn't like the idea of privacy concerns, I've tried to convince her otherwise. 

 

But the nest hub2 for me really takes it to a new level where Im tempted to just dive into the home automation world regardless

 

(I tried a GZ search, but couldnt find a nest hub2 thread)

Create new topic
askelon
775 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3018543 8-Jan-2023 11:27
Send private message quote this post

I bought a nest hub 2nd gen over Christmas.  The 7" versions were down to $79 from the likes of the warehouse.  It was to replace a nest mini which one day will be moved elsewhere.  Not much changed for me other than now I have a screen I can do things from as well as voice control.  Works great. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Batwing
595 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3018549 8-Jan-2023 12:09
Send private message quote this post

I was just reading today that all my nest minis supposedly support matter, if there is a hub, which could be a nest hub 2.

What I'm wondering is what changes, if I talk to my speakers do they pass their request back vis the hub via matter instead of traversing individually vis their own wifi connections

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 