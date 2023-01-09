My mother is currently living with my brother in Christchurch and he has an Amazon Echo Dot that my mother likes being able to tell to play whatever radio station she wants to listen to. So for Christmas I gave my mother an Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), with the plan being that she can have it in her room at my brothers house. I went with the Amazon Echo over a Google device because I thought my brother must be familiar in setting them up and it's what my mother has got used to using (my mother is a complete technophobe and my brother, while confident with what he's learned, still gets stuck on anything out of the usual). I'm all Google at home and have no experience with Amazon products.

My mother likes listening to a radio station called Magic and their website says it's available via Rova. My father has loaded the Alexa app on his phone and says he has looked at the music section of the app and it lists iTunes (I'm not sure if it's really iTunes or TuneIn) and some Amazon service that "costs $7 a month" (his words, I live in Auckland and so can't really see anything for myself). He says he tried asking it to "play Magic radio" but got some station in America. The Rova website says it works on Amazon devices but the only instructions they give is: "Open your alexa app, add the rova skill, and say ‘open rova’." If I could see the Alexa app for myself then I could probably do this, but my father really needs step-by-step "click here, now click there, type that, etc" steps. Also, I'm not really sure that this will let them actually listen to Rova on the Echo or if it will just work on the phone.

Can anyone give me some instructions on how to get this to work that I can pass on to my father? And what command to say to the Echo so it plays the Magic radio station (I'm not even sure if the programming on the station is the same across all of NZ or different in each region).

Thanks guys!