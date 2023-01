Looking to setup an FPV flying wing for my dad.

I have a garage with a whole bunch of drones. Kit set from blacksheep, as well as a job lot I bought off some guy leaving the hobby.

Its too big a gap to go from plug and play - to this hobbiest stuff. I'd really appreciate someone showing me how it worked. Rather than me sacraficing more weekends and getting nowhere.

Will pay for your time, in cash or drones.

Alternatively appreciate a flying wing recommendation I can buy thats RTF.