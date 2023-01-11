I've got a project that I've had bread boarded for a while and I'm ready to make a PCB for it.

I used EasyEDA to design PCB, tried Eagle but found it not as easy to use.

EasyEDA wants me to use jlcpcb.com who seems reasonable until you getting to the shipping part when it costs $25 to ship to NZ selecting their cheapest option.

I've seen some youtube vloggers promoting PCBWay as an alternative and they offer AliExpress Standard at just under $5.

Has anyone tried, and would recommend, PCBWay or can recommend one that doesn't charge a small fortune for shipping here?

Thanks!