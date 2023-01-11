Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)PCB prototyping supplier recommendations?
seoras

89 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#303037 11-Jan-2023 16:27
Send private message quote this post

I've got a project that I've had bread boarded for a while and I'm ready to make a PCB for it.

 

I used EasyEDA to design PCB, tried Eagle but found it not as easy to use.

 

EasyEDA wants me to use jlcpcb.com who seems reasonable until you getting to the shipping part when it costs $25 to ship to NZ selecting their cheapest option.

 

I've seen some youtube vloggers promoting PCBWay as an alternative and they offer AliExpress Standard at just under $5. 

 

Has anyone tried, and would recommend, PCBWay or can recommend one that doesn't charge a small fortune for shipping here?

 

Thanks!

 

 

Create new topic
richms
25699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3020179 11-Jan-2023 16:40
Send private message quote this post

I have uploaded pre done zips of gerbers to pcbway and got the boards very quickly with their normal shipping option. This was before they offered the aliexpress one. Was supposed to get 10 boards and ended up with 12 so that was a bonus too.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Talkiet
4597 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3020183 11-Jan-2023 16:56
Send private message quote this post

I've only ever used JLPCB and over 4 projects and probably 4 PCB revisions per project I have to say that they are exceptional. I happily pay the $25 extra for shipping to save me weeks of waiting.

 

That said, I haven't heard anything bad about the quality of PCBway - it's just that for me, a couple of weeks extra for delivery is well worth the $25.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

seoras

89 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3020203 11-Jan-2023 17:46
Send private message quote this post

Talkiet:

 

I've only ever used JLPCB and over 4 projects and probably 4 PCB revisions per project I have to say that they are exceptional. I happily pay the $25 extra for shipping to save me weeks of waiting.

 

That said, I haven't heard anything bad about the quality of PCBway - it's just that for me, a couple of weeks extra for delivery is well worth the $25.

 

Cheers - N

 

I was about to push the button on JLC but I found myself wondering why, if this is a China based biz, I can't get rates similar to AliX.

 

If you do a search in the forums here someone posted in May last year a discount code and said that they'd got shipping for ~$5 from JLC.

 

I'm always buying stuff from AliX and in the last 6 months their AliX Standard Shipping option has been very quick. Got 2 items this week that took 7-8days from ordering. It used to be 2-3 months.

 

Since I'm waiting for parts for the PCB from AliX why pay to expedite the PCBs shipping? 😊

 

The JLC website looks simpler and slicker, PCBway looks a bit rougher round the edges but with more options in spec-ing the pcbs.

 

So far it sounds like both are recommendable. Thanks guys!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 