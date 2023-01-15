Hi.

We have LED's which are dimmable in our lounge. On the lounge side it's a single switch with a dimmer, on the other side, is another control for the same light, plus 3 others. You can only use the dimmer if the outside light switch is in the correct state.

I'd like to introduce something that would allow me to turn on and off the lights, and dim them, ideally, without replacing all the switches (and I want to keep the existing LED's).

What are the current options around this or does anyone have any recommendations on how I can achieve that? I am prepared, if absolutely required, to replace the switches, though then it will cause all the other switches downstairs to look different.

Would be useful if it could integrate with Alexa.

Cheers