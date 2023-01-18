Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home camera system with good mobile app
u13turbo

152 posts

Master Geek


#303124 18-Jan-2023 07:22
I have been really interested in getting a eufy camera setup. Mainly because of the ease of use, aswel as having the doorbell camera all combined in the one app. My main issue with them is it seems night motion detection cannot be set to human only and this would result in alot of notifications for local cats etc. Aswel as the price point($1000 for 3c system, plus $280 for doorbell)

I currently have a 2 camera system with a cheap DVR. It is terrible to use, no reliable mobile app, no motion detection.

Is there a wired system like eufy that has a good mobile app that will alert when motion is detected? Even better if there is a doorbell addon?

alsta
254 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3023031 18-Jan-2023 08:11
Ive just setup a 2C Pro system here at home. Very impressed with ease and mobile app. Have integrated it with HomeKit too. 

 

Haven't spent much time looking at the detection stuff, not sure if I'll do that through the eufy app or with HomeKit. But for $800, 4 cameras at 2K is a pretty good deal. I looked at the 4k series 3 ones - decided they were quite expensive for less cameras and the 3's don't do HomeKit yet

 

 




FineWine
2524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3023033 18-Jan-2023 08:34
There is also this Topic: Are Eufy security cameras any good?

 

 

 

I have just purchased this system: eufyCam 3C (S300) 2 Pack with HomeBase 3

 

One pointing down 40m driveway and the other above front door.

 

Installed it on Saturday and spent the last few days tweaking all the settings.

 

We now use the Home and Away settings.

 

Turned off Pet detection as we have two cats.

 

Turned off Notifications for Home settings.

 

We now do not get spurious Notifications and False Positives.

 

Notified two neighbours on driveway side as we can see their front door and back doors. Though cameras are not triggered. We also told them we can blank those areas out if they felt privacy impinged. They were fine with us having the cameras and understood the reasoning.

 

So far we are happy campers.




Silvrav
45 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3023036 18-Jan-2023 08:47
I went the Reolink route as they priced well with great reviews. Feature-rich and run POE so I only need to run a Cat6 cable.

 

 

 

https://reolink.com/product/rlc-810a/



mrgsm021
1007 posts

Uber Geek


  #3023041 18-Jan-2023 09:03
I just replaced UNV camera system that came with the house with Reolink, after a thunderstorm last year fried the POE circuit in the NVR.

 

Just bought 4 Reolink RLC822A and plug them into a Cisco POE switch and up they go.

 

https://reolink.com/product/rlc-822a/

 

RLC822A supports motion detection with alerts but I've not bothered to set up the alerts/notification though.

 

App works well

 

 

