I have just purchased this system: eufyCam 3C (S300) 2 Pack with HomeBase 3

One pointing down 40m driveway and the other above front door.

Installed it on Saturday and spent the last few days tweaking all the settings.

We now use the Home and Away settings.

Turned off Pet detection as we have two cats.

Turned off Notifications for Home settings.

We now do not get spurious Notifications and False Positives.

Notified two neighbours on driveway side as we can see their front door and back doors. Though cameras are not triggered. We also told them we can blank those areas out if they felt privacy impinged. They were fine with us having the cameras and understood the reasoning.

So far we are happy campers.