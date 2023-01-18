I have been really interested in getting a eufy camera setup. Mainly because of the ease of use, aswel as having the doorbell camera all combined in the one app. My main issue with them is it seems night motion detection cannot be set to human only and this would result in alot of notifications for local cats etc. Aswel as the price point($1000 for 3c system, plus $280 for doorbell)
I currently have a 2 camera system with a cheap DVR. It is terrible to use, no reliable mobile app, no motion detection.
Is there a wired system like eufy that has a good mobile app that will alert when motion is detected? Even better if there is a doorbell addon?