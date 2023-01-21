I'm not sure if this post fits best here or the DIY forum but I figure it's probably better here due to the focus on Home Assistant and automation.

Anyway, I'm currently in the process of having my first home built and have opted to go with a ducted heat pump system. Zone control seems like a no brainer and the contractor has given the option of a system called MyAir. TBH, I'm not overly enthused by the system. I'm not keen on the idea that it relies on an Android tablet wired to the wall (what happens when the tablet dies? What happens when the tablet stops getting Android updates? etc) and I don't like how proprietary it all is.

I'm pretty keen on Home Assistant for smart home and home automation stuff and have been using it for a number of years now, with a number of ESP based devices and sensors scattered around the house running ESPHome (a mix of commercial items reflashed with ESPHome or built from scratch). It wouldn't be beyond the capabilities for my partner and myself to build something up that is controlled by Home Assistant to achieve similar capabilities of the proposed MyAir system.

What I was considering is just telling the contractor to flag MyAir but to install the dampers that we can then set up at a later date. I'm not sure how open they will be to such a request given that it's in conflict with the system they're trying to sell us. I'm also mindful of what impact this might have to any warranties with the heat pump unit itself.

Is this a dumb idea?