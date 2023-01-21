Hi there,
I'm looking at using Sonoff or Aqara electrical switches for Home automation. I understand in-line equipment can be a problem for electrical compliance, especially for insurance.
The following article refers to an agreement with China regarding electrical equipment and it does mention "Switches for household and similar fixed-electrical installations".
https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/topic-and-industry/electricity/appliances-and-fittings/core-requirements/international-electrical-mras/list-of-products/
Does this mean I can use switches like:
- https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004955476070.html
- https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005005253131.html
And would you sparkies out there fit it?
Thanks heaps!