Hi there,

I'm looking at using Sonoff or Aqara electrical switches for Home automation. I understand in-line equipment can be a problem for electrical compliance, especially for insurance.

The following article refers to an agreement with China regarding electrical equipment and it does mention "Switches for household and similar fixed-electrical installations".

https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/topic-and-industry/electricity/appliances-and-fittings/core-requirements/international-electrical-mras/list-of-products/

Does this mean I can use switches like:

And would you sparkies out there fit it?

Thanks heaps!