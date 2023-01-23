Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)anyone doing room presence detection using a wearable?
reven

3568 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303185 23-Jan-2023 11:08
Trying to get room presence detection.  Some rooms are easy, eg

 

office - if motion, or sensor for any monitor is over 50w, room occupied

 

kitchen - motion, power to stove, or music playing, room occupied

 

lounge - motion, pressure sensor under couch cushion (ok, i havent done this yet, I bought some pressure sensors from jaycar and im going to try hooking this up this week, but should work), room occupied

 

 

 

but some rooms are harder, and it would be good to know where a specific person is, or who the specific person in the room is.   eg for climate controls.

 

currently playing with room-assistant, but the updates seem to be slow and if i turn off bluetooth it still thinks im in a room.   looking at ESPresence, but would like a wearable (android) that can also do NFC payments (so I can leave my phone mounted in the car while at a drive through and pay with watch).

 

anyone been down this path?  anyone have anything working like this?

 

 

 

Ordered a bunch of ESP32s off aliexpress, and will scatter those through the house. 

davidcole
5629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3025716 23-Jan-2023 11:42
Everythingsmarthome was selling one. Not sure how it works. I never had the need for room presence so haven’t really investigated.

cH5sJFk_2wo




reven

3568 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3025717 23-Jan-2023 11:48
yeah thats a millimetre wave sensor, can detect if someone is in the room, not who is in the room

davidcole
5629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3025722 23-Jan-2023 11:49
reven:

yeah thats a millimetre wave sensor, can detect if someone is in the room, not who is in the room




Add some chatgpt and Google facial recognition to it!!




Gordy7
1620 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3025732 23-Jan-2023 12:42
I did look breifly at these:

 

https://industrial.panasonic.com/cdbs/www-data/pdf/ADI8000/ADI8000C66.pdf

 

and

 

https://www.adafruit.com/product/3538

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

