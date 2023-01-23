Trying to get room presence detection. Some rooms are easy, eg

office - if motion, or sensor for any monitor is over 50w, room occupied

kitchen - motion, power to stove, or music playing, room occupied

lounge - motion, pressure sensor under couch cushion (ok, i havent done this yet, I bought some pressure sensors from jaycar and im going to try hooking this up this week, but should work), room occupied

but some rooms are harder, and it would be good to know where a specific person is, or who the specific person in the room is. eg for climate controls.

currently playing with room-assistant, but the updates seem to be slow and if i turn off bluetooth it still thinks im in a room. looking at ESPresence, but would like a wearable (android) that can also do NFC payments (so I can leave my phone mounted in the car while at a drive through and pay with watch).

anyone been down this path? anyone have anything working like this?

Ordered a bunch of ESP32s off aliexpress, and will scatter those through the house.