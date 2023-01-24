Managed to pickup two of these from jaycar in the weekend.

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/wireless-pressure-mat-to-suit-la5145-alarm-kit/p/LA5131?pos=1&queryId=98da226631d9621c27f0c5ab35e11b3f&sort=relevance&searchText=presure%20mat

Only 3 wires, de-soldered them from the circuit board that it came with, then hooked those 3 wires up to +5v, ground and a gpio pin on a raspberry pi. and presto, got a working couch pressure presence detector.

works really well under a couch cushion, no false positives. cat doesnt set it off.

no need for a any resistors, just 3 wires to a pi (had a pi as im trying room assistant aswell, otherwise I woul duse a esp32 or pico w or something).