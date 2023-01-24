Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
reven

3569 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303194 24-Jan-2023 00:26
Managed to pickup two of these from jaycar in the weekend.

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/wireless-pressure-mat-to-suit-la5145-alarm-kit/p/LA5131?pos=1&queryId=98da226631d9621c27f0c5ab35e11b3f&sort=relevance&searchText=presure%20mat

 

Only 3 wires, de-soldered them from the circuit board that it came with, then hooked those 3 wires up to +5v, ground and a gpio pin on a raspberry pi.  and presto, got a working couch pressure presence detector.  

 

works really well under a couch cushion, no false positives.   cat doesnt set it off.

 

no need for a any resistors, just 3 wires to a pi (had a pi as im trying room assistant aswell, otherwise I woul duse a esp32 or pico w or something).

insane
3149 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3025966 24-Jan-2023 00:44
If Sheldon is seated alone - play Star Trek
If Penny is seated alone - play soppy drama
If Sheldon & Penny are seated - compromise and watch Star Trek?

