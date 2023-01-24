Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Issue with a Zigbee Watering Timer
peejayw

1618 posts

Uber Geek


#303208 24-Jan-2023 16:36
Send private message quote this post

I have a problem with a watering switch from Aliexpress so its quite possible its just a faulty product. The switch connected to my Conbee II without issue and I can turn it on and off in Home Assistant. The problem is that the timer turns itself off after one minute, exactly one minute, down to the second.

 

In the logbook I can see the following....

 

Watering Switch turned on triggered by service switch.turn_on

 

4:25:25 PM 

 

 

 

and then a minute later.....

 

 

Watering Switch turned off

 

4:26:27 PM

 

 

 

As you can see, there is no indication of what turned it off.

 

Any suggestions apart from binning it?

 

Thanks.

 




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic
richms
25726 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3026523 24-Jan-2023 17:03
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like a sensible failsafe mode for something like that incase it loses connection with the controller device.




Richard rich.ms

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
peejayw

1618 posts

Uber Geek


  #3026524 24-Jan-2023 17:10
Send private message quote this post

That sounds very likely. The ad says it needs a hub but I decided to try it connected with the Conbee which works fine to turn it on and off. I guess I can either buy the hub or send a "turn on" to the Conbee every 59secs to keep it awake for the 3minutes I need.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

PANiCnz
908 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3026533 24-Jan-2023 17:45
Send private message quote this post

What valve/timer did you buy out of curiosity? There looks to be a few on Ali that have review comments that indicate it works with Zigbee2MQTT etc. 



peejayw

1618 posts

Uber Geek


  #3026541 24-Jan-2023 18:30
Send private message quote this post

I got this one.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 