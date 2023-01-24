I have a problem with a watering switch from Aliexpress so its quite possible its just a faulty product. The switch connected to my Conbee II without issue and I can turn it on and off in Home Assistant. The problem is that the timer turns itself off after one minute, exactly one minute, down to the second.

In the logbook I can see the following....

Watering Switch turned on triggered by service switch.turn_on

4:25:25 PM

and then a minute later.....

Watering Switch turned off

4:26:27 PM

As you can see, there is no indication of what turned it off.

Any suggestions apart from binning it?

Thanks.