I intend to buy a reader. One problem can't demo one. Stores have Kindle either in demo mode which does not do a full screen reading demo go figure, or someone added a password and the device cannot be used at all. Anyway, two questions - is there a trick to get it out of demo mode? because someone obviously knows this already and goes round messing up all the demo Kindles adding a password..



Kindle Scribe is coming. It's interesting. I think I don't need something that big or writing just yet. I've heard the 10" remarkable is excellent for pdf handling. Again don't need it just yet, although the excellent pdf reflow handling etc is tempting.



I'm assuming Kindle and Kobo both handle pdfs as well as each other, and probably with no reflow. I'm doing way too much reading on my phone and that's the main reason to get a reader. Ideally something with an app I can send web articles from my phone to to the device. I'm aware of limitations for the built in browsers on Kobo and Kindle. I think Amazon modifies Chrome, Kobo I've used seems ok don't know where that browser comes from. Are there any special reasons to consider Kobo?