I foolishly/accidentally washed (and then tumble dried) my trusty Soundpeats TruEngine wireless earbuds. These have been my faithful audio companion for years, and I am gutted that they have been ruined by my carelessness.

When I bought them, true wireless earbuds weren't common (or were expensive), so I thought it would be a simple matter to find a good replacement at a similar price locally. While that might be true, there's one feature I really like, which seems to be somewhat unique to my Soundpeats - the ability to pair the left/right earbuds to different devices. This lets me pair the right bud to my phone, the left to my laptop at work. Then, when I take out the right (and then the left), I can pair to my phone and get stereo sound. And similarly, I can take out the left (and then the right), and it pairs to my laptop and I get stereo sound on my laptop. No messing about in bluetooth pairing menus to change it each time - it just works.

However, despite searching, it's very hard to see whether this feature is offered on newer Soundpeats models. I've looked on Amazon and it's not clear whether this is something they still offer. I noticed that there are some very satisfied Soundpeats customers round here, so I'm hoping some of you might know what I'm talking about and can tell me if your model of Soundpeats have the feature I'm looking for.