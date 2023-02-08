jackyleunght2002

Hello All
Except Newstalkzb via tunein.
What other Auckland radio channels can we access via Amazon Alexa?
thanks
Jacky
There is a Rova skill also which will give you all the mediaworks stations - https://www.amazon.com/MediaWorks-NZ-rova/dp/B07WTDF7CN
Pronunciation can be fun, trying to get Siri to play Hauraki takes about 5 goes.
"Radio New Zealand National" and "Radio New Zealand Classic" works well.
