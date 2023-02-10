Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Google Home/Nest Digital Wellbeing Settings?
boonrider

42 posts

Geek


#303435 10-Feb-2023 08:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

We purchased a second hand google nest Hub 2 for the kitchen and it's been really useful (timers, adding things to grocery list, photo frame, music etc). 

 

Unfortunately, my kids figured out they can get up at 5am and watch youtube on it. I found there was a simple solution for this via the digital wellbeing features (downtime etc). 

 

However, Google home tells me I have no devices that support these features! I've confirmed that the Hub 2 has these features in other markets, so i'm assuming it's either an issue with being in NZ or my setup. Does anyone else have a Hub 2 and if so, do you have digital wellbeing settings available? 

 

If it is a NZ issue, are there any setup options (change regions, lockout youtube etc) I can use to make this issue go away? 

 

Unless we figure this out, we can't use the Hub which sucks. 

 

 

 

Thanks for taking the time to read this!

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic

pih

pih
514 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3034331 10-Feb-2023 09:29
Send private message quote this post

Have you thought about scheduling the wifi to go off at bedtime and on again in the morning at a reasonable hour? We have two separate wifi access points, one that the wife and I use which stays on 24/7, and another one for the kids' TV, Google Nest Hub, their phones and computers, etc which switches off and on automatically on a schedule.

It works really well for us but you need to have a router that supports it. We use OpenWrt which is advanced but really flexible. I've even added some HomeAssistant integrations to switch on and off the wifi, block distracting sites when they're meant to be doing homework, etc, all from a button press in the one app.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
jonathan18
6497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3034346 10-Feb-2023 09:50
Send private message quote this post

While I don't have a Nest Hub 2 I do have a gen 1 Hub and a Nest Max and, like you, I also have no compatible devices listed in the digital well-being settings. (I'd be more interested in a way of limiting what the devices can be used for, as opposed to stopping them working completely, as ours are also used for light control etc.)

 

A variation of the suggestion above would be, if your router and/or APs support it, to put the Hub on a separate SSID and have that time-restricted; this is what we do for all our kids' devices, so they have no wifi access overnight. 

 

You could also use a wifi smart plug that turns the Hub off and on at the set times; while some of these can warn you if the switch itself is unplugged, that doesn't apply to the device plugged into it so the Hub's plug would need to be attached somehow to the wifi plug (duct tape? glue gun?) if you were wanting to ensure they weren't just plugging it into a different wall socket. (Nest Hubs just reboot when power is restored.)

boonrider

42 posts

Geek


  #3034355 10-Feb-2023 10:10
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for your replies - Man it's frustrating that digital wellbeing features aren't supported in NZ!

 

Thanks for the thoughts, good to know it's not just me being a muppet. I would still be interested in seeing if I could allow those features to be enabled some how (by making it think the hub is in a different location?)

 

The hub is in a shared space on our house so i'd have to think about how I could set something up to not inconvenience my wife and I. 

 

 

 

Cheers for the feedback!

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 