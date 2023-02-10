Hi,

We purchased a second hand google nest Hub 2 for the kitchen and it's been really useful (timers, adding things to grocery list, photo frame, music etc).

Unfortunately, my kids figured out they can get up at 5am and watch youtube on it. I found there was a simple solution for this via the digital wellbeing features (downtime etc).

However, Google home tells me I have no devices that support these features! I've confirmed that the Hub 2 has these features in other markets, so i'm assuming it's either an issue with being in NZ or my setup. Does anyone else have a Hub 2 and if so, do you have digital wellbeing settings available?

If it is a NZ issue, are there any setup options (change regions, lockout youtube etc) I can use to make this issue go away?

Unless we figure this out, we can't use the Hub which sucks.

Thanks for taking the time to read this!

Cheers