Looking at buying on Kids smartwatch from Spark - https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/kids-spacetalk/ primarily for geo-fencing purposes.
any advice, feedback, or a better, safe, and more economical alternative to this watch...???
thanks,
My local primary school does not allow the ones with cameras to be worn. Don't know what other primary schools in NZ policys are.
How old? can the kids remove the strap quite easily?
We also considering getting something but not sure what. This could be an option.