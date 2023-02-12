I am trying to set up the RM4 in HA to learn commands. When I call the Remote Learn Command service and select the RM4 as the target I believe that what should happen when I click on the Call Service button is that a notification will pop up, the light on the RM4 will come on and I then press whichever button on the remote that I want to learn. When learning is successfull the Call Service button will change to a green tick.

What in fact happens is that as soon as I click on the Call service button it changes to a green tick immediately so I dont get a chance to learn the remote.

Appreciate any help.