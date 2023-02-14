Currently I have a Constant Vigil Sentry Lite unit (Sentry Lite | Battery Backup (UPS) for Fibre Internet (constantvigil.com)) that provides a 12v UPS service to my ONT and 1 router. The problem with this unit is that I have no visibility to the state of the external battery (REMCO RM12-9) and in a recent power failure there was no cutover because the battery was dead. These devices have no ability to indicate anything to do with battery charge. ONT and router are well within the power consumption specs.

I am therefore looking for a similar unit that includes battery health reporting (preferably both charging and discharging)- or at least some way of ensuring that in the event of a power failure the battery has some charge to take over. Provision for external batteries is also preferable so that I can swap out batteries to increase time coverage.

A simple Google search gave a long list of mostly automotive battery charge or monitor options.

Can anyone suggest products (preferably available from NZ-based sources)? Thanks in anticipation.