Don't resist it, just go Zigbee / Matter.

I spent a long time standarding on Lifx because they were WiFi. As an aside, if you were 100% set on using WiFi then Lifx are great. I also have a ton of other devices, from other manufacturers, with their own Apps, just because I wanted everything to be on WiFi.

But, WiFi is just so unreliable compared to Zigbee. It also has the downside that your IoT devices are internet connected, or presumed to be internet connected. Which is not a benefit!

Zigbee + a Conbee II stick is what I chose and would be my recommendation. I currently have mostly Hue bulbs where I wanted RGB. I have never owned a Hue Hub, I do everything from Home Assistant.